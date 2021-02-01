x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Sacramento's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Sacramento, California | ABC10.com

Crime

Deputies investigate after two men shot in North Highlands neighborhood

The shooting happened in the 5500 block of Generals Place, just off Watt Avenue and McClellan Drive, in North Highlands.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were shot in a neighborhood in North Highlands on Friday.

The victims, only identified as adult males, were both taken to a local hospital – one suffering non-life-threatening injuries and the other in “critical but stable condition,” according to police.

The shooting happened in the 5500 block of Generals Place, just off Watt Avenue and McClellan Drive, in North Highlands.

No information about a possible suspect or suspects has been released.

Read more from ABC10

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 11
ABC10
Watch Morning Blend: Start your day with the latest headlines, weather and traffic.

WATCH ALSO: Man killed, teenager wounded after shooting in Oak Park