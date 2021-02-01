Deputies investigate after two men shot in North Highlands neighborhood

The shooting happened in the 5500 block of Generals Place, just off Watt Avenue and McClellan Drive, in North Highlands.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were shot in a neighborhood in North Highlands on Friday.

The victims, only identified as adult males, were both taken to a local hospital – one suffering non-life-threatening injuries and the other in “critical but stable condition,” according to police.

The shooting happened in the 5500 block of Generals Place, just off Watt Avenue and McClellan Drive, in North Highlands.

No information about a possible suspect or suspects has been released.

