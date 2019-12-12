ORANGEVALE, Calif. — Deputies are investigating after a homeowner in Orangevale reportedly shot a man who had broken into their home early Thursday morning.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about the shooting just before 4 a.m. at a home near Santa Juanita Avenue and Pheasant Creek Place. The caller told the sheriff’s office that he had shot an intruder in his home. The intruder managed to escape the home and sped away in a vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

As deputies were heading to the home, police in Roseville received a call about a male gunshot victim in a car near Douglas Boulevard and Sierra College Boulevard. That person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Sheriff’s investigators said they believe this gunshot victim is the home invasion suspect.

No other information has been released at this time. Check back with ABC10 for updates.

