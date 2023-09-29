Placer County deputies investigate shooting

Officials say they were called to the the area of South Brewer and Baseline Road for a medical aid call but found a man with a gunshot wound.

Example video title will go here for this video

ELVERTA, Calif. — The Placer County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting Friday afternoon, according to a press release.

The shooting happened in unincorporated Elverta in rural Sacramento and Placer counties around 3:37 p.m. Officials say they were called to the the area of South Brewer and Baseline Road for a medical aid call but found a man with a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition and officials are investigating. People are urged by law enforcement to stay out of the area while they investigate.

No further information is available at this time.