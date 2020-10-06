Deputies investigating deadly double shooting in South Sacramento

When deputies arrived, they say they found one man dead at the scene. A second man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower body.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Investigators are looking into a double shooting in South Sacramento that left one man dead and a second man injured overnight Tuesday.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called out to reports of a shooting in the 5900 block of Stacy Avenue, a neighborhood just off Highway 99, around 2 a.m.

When deputies arrived, they say they found one man dead at the scene. A second man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower body. His injuries are not considered life-threatening, deputies said. Neither of the men has been identified at this time.

No information regarding a possible suspect or suspects has been released at this time. This case remains under investigation.

