El Dorado County deputies said two are suspected of stealing the money in June.

Example video title will go here for this video

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — El Dorado County sheriff's deputies are trying to find two people who allegedly stole more than $5,000 from a person's bank account in June.

According to the sheriff's office, the man and woman might be associated with a gray Honda Pilot and black BMW X3.

Anyone with information about who the two people are can call or email Detective Driscoll at 530-642-4709 or driscollp@edso.org.

WE NEED YOUR HELP! Please help us Identify who they are! Detectives are attempting to identify a male and female who... Posted by El Dorado County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, September 28, 2023

WATCH ALSO: