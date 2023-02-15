Deputies responding to reported hostage situation in Tuolumne County

The sheriff's office said deputies are on scene at Phoenix Lake Road near Phoenix Lake Estates for the incident.

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, Calif. — Deputies have responded to a reported hostage situation in Tuolumne County.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office said their deputies are on scene for the incident at Phoenix Lake Road near Phoenix Lake Estates.

Few details are available at this time regarding the incident. Deputies said they're in the early stages of their investigation and are asking the public to avoid the area.

The sheriff's office said SWAT and negotiation teams are at the scene communicating with a male subject toward a peaceful resolution. No additional information was available.

Road closures have been set up at Phoenix Lake Raod at Bear Cub Drive and Phoenix Lake Road at Paseo Del Los Portales.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided when it becomes available.

