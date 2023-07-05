Deputies respond to barricaded suspect in Fair Oaks

FAIR OAKS, Calif. — Deputies responded to a barricaded suspect situation in Fair Oaks Sunday afternoon.
The situation is taking place along the 6000 block of Sun Pearl Court. A spokesperson for the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the suspect is believed to armed, however, they aren't certain of it. Officials believe the suspect is a former felon who had a prior weapons charge and are operating under the assumption he could be armed.
Deputies said the situation happened after a domestic violence incident. When deputies arrived to the scene, they found a woman with injuries and child who was unharmed. Both were outside the home.
Deputies evacuated surrounding homes as they continue to address the situation.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
WATCH ALSO: