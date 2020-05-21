Deputies search for rape suspect in Placer County

Dru Skye Hernandez, 22, is accused of rape by force of fear and forced sexual penetration on a minor.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Placer County Sheriff's deputies need the public's help finding a man they say is wanted for multiple counts of rape.

According to a post from the sheriff's office on Facebook, 22-year-old Dru Skye Hernandez is wanted on a $600,000 felony warrant. He is accused of multiple counts of rape by force or fear and forced sexual penetration on a minor.

Hernandez is connected to the Colfax and Woodland areas and knows he is wanted by deputies.

If you have seen Hernandez, or know where he may be, call Placer County Sheriff's Detective Mattison at (530) 889-7849

RELATED:

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter