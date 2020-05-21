Deputies search for rape suspect in Placer County

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Placer County Sheriff's deputies need the public's help finding a man they say is wanted for multiple counts of rape.
According to a post from the sheriff's office on Facebook, 22-year-old Dru Skye Hernandez is wanted on a $600,000 felony warrant. He is accused of multiple counts of rape by force or fear and forced sexual penetration on a minor.
Hernandez is connected to the Colfax and Woodland areas and knows he is wanted by deputies.
If you have seen Hernandez, or know where he may be, call Placer County Sheriff's Detective Mattison at (530) 889-7849
RELATED:
- Store clerk assaulted by customer in Modesto, police say
- Vandals smash windows, cause more than $7K worth of damage to Roseville store
- Couple accused of breaking into Granite Bay homes
- Woodland police release of sketch of 'person of interest' in January deadly shooting
- 'Covergirl bandits' stole $2.5K worth of cosmetics from Target, Fairfield Police say
- Thieves target small Sacramento businesses during pandemic
- Cold cases get colder as coronavirus pandemic wears on
FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter
UC Davis Police Capt. Mark Brunet told ABC10 the number of reported rapes on campus doubled from 7 to 14 in one year's time.