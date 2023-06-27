Deputies seek 2 suspects in attack on I-Hop worker in Sacramento

Deputies released surveillance images of the attack and are calling for help in identifying and locating the suspects.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Deputies are trying to find two people in connection to an attack on an I-Hop worker in Sacramento.

The attack dates back to the early morning of April 30 at the I-Hop along Arden Way.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, the employee told the suspects that the restaurant was only doing to-go orders, which led to the suspects getting upset.

Deputies said the one of the women knocked the worker to the ground with a kick before both of them started punching and kicking her. The worker was left with what deputies described as significant injuries.

Deputies released surveillance images of the attack and are calling for help in identifying and locating the suspects. The images can be seen in the Facebook post below.

Anyone with information can call (916) 874-5115.

