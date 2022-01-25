Deputies seek answers after overnight homicide in Tracy

The sheriff's office said the shooting happened on the 26000 block of South Lammers Road.

TRACY, Calif. — The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office has opened an investigation into a deadly overnight shooting that happened in Tracy.

Deputies said they responded to calls of shots fired just before 10 p.m. on Monday on the 26000 block of South Lammers Road. Arriving deputies found 58-year-old Eric Almason shot at least once.

He was ultimately declared dead at the scene.

Detectives are still looking for answers after his death. Anyone with information can reach out to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office.