MERCED, Calif. — Deputies where shocked Monday when they found a six-month-old baby in the backstreet of a crashed car after a pursuit that began on southbound Highway 99.

The chase started around 11:10 a.m. after the driver of a silver sedan erratically sped by Capt. Steve Sziraki and Lt. Aaron Rosenberg from the Livingston area.

Further ahead Deputy Raul Garcia, alerted by the other two, saw the sedan swerving in and out of traffic at a speed over 100 mph, the department said. He unsuccessfully attempted to pull the driver, now identified as Aleigha Freitas, over.

Freitas continued to drive at high speeds and, once in the area of Highway 99 and Franklin Road, lost control of the car. The 24-year-old drove off the road and crashed on top of the railroad tracks.

READ NEXT: Stolen car chase sparks fire; homes, cars burned

When deputies got to the car they found the Turlock resident in the driver seat and a six-month-old baby strapped into a car seat in the back right of the car. Neither Freitas or the baby appeared to have any injuries, but both were taken to the hospital to be checked, deputies said.

After speaking with her, deputies came to the conclusion that Freitas was under the influence and learned that she had a warrant out for her arrest.

Freitas was booked into the Merced County Jail for charges of felony evasion and felony child endangerment. The baby is now with Merced County Child Protective Services.

WATCH ALSO: Gavin Newsom signs bill changing police use-of-force standards in California: Daily Blend