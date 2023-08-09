Standoff ends in North Highlands | Update

The sheriff's office said deputies confirmed the device the man has doesn't appear to a threat to anyone around him.

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — Update: 10 p.m.

Deputies are leaving the scene of a standoff after confirming a device a man has doesn't appear to be a threat to anyone.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said they responded after getting reports that the man threatened to blow up his home.

According to the sheriff's office, no one else is in the home and no crime is ongoing, just a mental health crisis.

Original Story:

Deputies are in a standoff as they try to get man out of a North Highlands home.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the 7500 block of Mountain Oak Way around 6 p.m. after a man made threats that he would blow up the home. Sgt. Amar Gandhi, spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said the man had a device and was in the garage by himself. It's not clear what the device was.

Two people who were inside the home were able to get out.

Gandhi said deputies have been speaking with the man as they try to get him out.

"A lot of mental health issues seem to be at play here with this gentleman. We've dealt with him before... we've had incidents in the past with him, so there is some familiarity with his level of danger," said Gandhi.

Gandhi said deputies haven't had to evacuate anyone based on the observations they've made and there was no immediate danger to the homes surrounding him.

