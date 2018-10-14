If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

A deputy’s vehicle crashed into a house and burst into flames during a high-speed chase in Sonoma County, early Sunday morning.

It happened in Bodega Bay, Calif. around 5 a.m. According to a report, the deputy was searching for suspects involved in recent thefts in Bodega Bay. When the deputy spotted a vehicle believed to be involved in the crimes, authorities say the driver took off, reaching speeds of up to 100 miles per hour during the pursuit.

The deputy lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a house in the 600 block of State Highway 1. Luckily, the deputy was able to get out of his vehicle with non-life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after the crash, the deputy’s vehicle burst into flames and engulfed the house. The injured deputy and a second deputy at the scene were able to get all the people inside the home out safely.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) is investigating the cause of the crash.

The report did not state what vehicle the suspect was driving or if that person has been taken into custody.

