District Attorney’s office investigating Sacramento home surveillance footage of woman spitting, yelling racial slur

The suspect, who was renting an Airbnb next door, has been identified by the Sacramento Police Department.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman who was captured on a doorbell camera throwing objects and spitting at the front door of a Black woman's home, then yelling a racial slur, has been identified by the Sacramento Police Department.

"I did not know the woman who attacked my home on Monday," the victim of the incident, who wished to remain anonymous, told ABC10. "That was the first time I have ever seen her."

The incident was caught on a home surveillance system and was posted by the victim to Instagram.

As seen in the beginning of the video, the victim can be seen briefly exercising outside of the residence, before going to her garage to continue her workout.

The suspect then runs up to the front door and spits on it, then turns to spit on the doorbell camera. She leaves, then returns and throws what was later determined to be a packet of noodles at the door and yells obscenities, including a racial slur.

After the victim's fiancé heard the object hit the front door, they reviewed the doorbell cam and realize what had happened.

"I wasn't sure why the woman did what she did," she told ABC10. "I find myself thinking about what I could have done to upset her, but there is nothing. I didn't park too close to her car, I didn't give her any weird looks, I didn't speak to her .... All I wanted to do was work out in front of my home."

The woman in the video was identified as an Airbnb guest, staying in the house next door. The woman was seemingly packing up and leaving the property when the incident occurred.

An Airbnb spokesperson issued the following statement about the incident: “What we witnessed in this video is unconscionable. We have zero tolerance for this behavior and maintain a strict nondiscrimination policy. As soon as we saw the video, we instituted a lifetime ban against this guest, and we are working to get in touch with the neighbor to express our deepest sympathies."

The host of the Airbnb, who was not at home at the time, extended her apologies, as well.

The case has now been forwarded to the District Attorney's Office, where the proper charges will be determined.

The video has since been shared on multiple social media platforms. The woman inside the home has said that most of the responses have been "super helpful and supportive."

"I had no idea I had such a caring community. I think I just happened to be at the wrong place in the wrong time ... even though I was just living my life. Is it a crime to workout outside while being Black now?"

The victim has stated that for the most part, she feels safe in her neighborhood and home, but the incident has undoubtedly been "traumatizing." She adds that she hopes the perpetrator "learns her lesson."

"I hope that she thinks before spitting or yelling racial slurs at anyone else. I hope that this woman seeks the help that she needs. I hope that people think before attacking innocent people based on the color of their skin. It needs to stop."

