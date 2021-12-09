DNA match solves case of California waitress killed in 1996

A man who is incarcerated is accused of killing a waitress a restaurant in the city of Crockett in 1996 , according to Contra Costa County authorities.

MARTINEZ, Calif. — A DNA match has helped detectives solve the killing of a San Francisco Bay Area waitress whose body was found in a basement bathroom 25 years ago.

Authorities in Contra Costa County said Thursday that a prison inmate has been charged with murder in the killing of Priscilla Lewis. Prosecutors allege he drowned Lewis in 1996 in an attempted rape and burglary at a restaurant in the city of Crockett.

The case was unsolved for two decades after investigators interviewed dozens of people, analyzed evidence and executed several search warrants.

Sheriff's investigators say they submitted more evidence to a DNA crime lab last year and the match came back.

