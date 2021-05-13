Domestic violence accusations against Sacramento Police officer recanted, officials say

The woman is now telling Sacramento police she was injured in a work-related accident that had nothing to do with Justin Shepard, police said.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The woman who accused a Sacramento Police officer of domestic violence fully recanted her claims on Monday, according to Sacramento police.

Justin Shepard, a three-year veteran of the Sacramento Police Department, was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail. He was accused of domestic violence after leaving a woman with visible injuries. Police said at the time she did not require hospitalization.

The woman is now telling police she was injured in a work-related accident that had nothing to do with Shepard, police said. Police did not say what that accident was that left her with injuries.

Shephard was placed on paid administrative leave and stripped of his police powers. Police are expecting that he will be exonerated once they are done with the investigation.

"Officer Shepard did not and would not engage in any acts of domestic violence against her or anyone," Sacramento Police officials said in a news release.

Sacramento police confirmed to ABC10 that Shepard was also involved in a shooting of a dog outside of a grocery store in March 2020. The dog's owner sued the city after he was falsely arrested outside of a Midtown Safeway, which Sacramento officials agreed to pay $99,000.

