'We just want to know what happened' | Mother seeks answers in son's hit and run death along Hwy 50

On Aug. 12, Dominic Dagsher was hit and killed by a vehicle that did not stop on Highway 50.

FOLSOM, California — According to family, Dominic Dagsher, 22, left his home in El Dorado Hills on Aug. 12 to go get food at Jack in the Box but never made it back.

"All we know is he was violently attacked, and he wrecked his vehicle due to his injuries," said Dominic's mother Renee Dagsher.

Renee is heartbroken and trying to understand what happened to her son. She is desperate to know who is responsible for her son's death.

There is a two-hour window from 12:30 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. where Dominic's whereabouts are unclear.

According to the CHP - Valley Division, Dominic crashed into the metal guard rail near the Prairie City Road exit on westbound Highway 50 twice. A CHP news release says Dominic left the truck and fled the scene to the south when he was struck and killed by a vehicle that did not stop.

Renee believes her son crashed his truck after being attacked and stabbed by someone. The CHP would not confirm Dominic's injuries, citing an ongoing investigation.

"There's some puzzle pieces that are missing that we are hoping someone can help us with. We love him. We can't imagine his pain, and we want to know what happened," she said.

Dominic was just shy of his 23rd birthday. He loved his guitar, and he owned his own business. He was a kind young man, according to his mom and older brother.

"We just want to know what happened. He was a very loved young man," Renee said.

