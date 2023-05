Deputies said the homicide happened as a result of the sideshow early Monday morning.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Donaven Onesavanh Ouch was identified as the victim in a deadly shooting that followed a Stockton sideshow.

Ouch's identity was confirmed by the San Joaquin County Coroner's Office Monday evening.

The shooting happened around 12:40 a.m. near South B Street and East 8th Street. Few details surrounding the shooting have been released.

Two other people were hurt in the shooting and left with non-life-threatening injuries.

