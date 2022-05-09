Modesto police seek vehicle of interest in killing of DoorDash driver

New video released by the police department shows a vehicle of interest in the investigation.

MODESTO, Calif. — Police are still looking for answers after a DoorDash driver was killed in Modesto.

Police said 56-year-old Andrew Satavu was shot and killed while just doing his job on April 18 along the 1600 block of Gardenia Road.

Friends called Satavu a loving and energetic husband and father, who also took care of family members in Fiji.

"There's no reason, I mean, he was just doing his job, delivering food," Mario Sanchez, Satavu's friend, told ABC10 on April 20.

"He was always with his kids. We'd even go play football and go to the lake. His kids would come over and we'd watch fights, you know, boxing, sporting, UFC, all that. And he always sent money back to his family in Fiji," Sanchez added.

New video released by the police department shows a vehicle of interest in the investigation. It appears to be a late 90s, 4-door Toyota Camry.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Ridenour at 209-495-9844 or via email at RidenourDM@Modestopd.com or call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636 to remain anonymous.

