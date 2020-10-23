Butte County deputies arrest suspects in murder of Florida men

It is still unclear why Jerry and Randy Bonds were killed while traveling in Butte County.

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — Butte County Sheriff's deputies have arrested three suspects in a double murder investigation which resulted in the death of two men from Florida.

According to a press release from the sheriff's office, Jerry Bonds, 39, and Randy Bonds, 33, of Florida flew into L.A. and drove up to Butte County on Wednesday, Oct. 21. The sheriff's office received calls from family members of the two Bonds men after they lost contact with them.

Searching for the whereabouts of the two Florida men, law enforcement learned that the Bonds were last seen in Forbestown, which is roughly 20 miles east of Oroville. It was in this wooded area where Jerry and Randy's bodies were later found with gunshot wounds in each body.

The car they rented was found in Boomtown, Nev.

Butte County detectives, working with Reno Police Department, executed a search warrant at a Reno home, which lead to the discovery of more evidence that connected Michael Griff, 21, Austin Hogan, 21, and Kyle Smith, 24, to the murders.

The three suspects were living in Oroville when they were arrested on Thursday, Oct. 22. Detectives found more evidence linking the three men to the crime at the residence.

All three have been booked into the Butte County Jail for two counts of first degree murder, each. They are scheduled to be arraigned at court on Monday, Oct. 26 at 3 p.m.

Detectives are still following up on information about the murders. Anyone with additional information about this investigation are asked to contact Detective Tristan Harper or Detective Zach Price at (530) 538-7671.