Double shooting in Stockton sends two men to the hospital

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department is looking for answers after a shooting sent two men to the hospital.

Few details about what led up to the shooting have been released at this time.

Police said they responded to the 1700 block of West Fremont Street Tuesday night for the shooting. Police don't have any information on the conditions of the two victims at this time.

No suspect information is available.

Anyone with information can call the Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8377.

