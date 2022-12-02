x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Double shooting in Stockton sends two men to the hospital

Police don't have an update the conditions of the victims.

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department is looking for answers after a shooting sent two men to the hospital.

Few details about what led up to the shooting have been released at this time. 

Police said they responded to the 1700 block of West Fremont Street Tuesday night for the shooting. Police don't have any information on the conditions of the two victims at this time.

No suspect information is available.

Anyone with information can call the Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8377. 

WATCH ALSO: 

Stockton, California | A history of gun violence. How can leaders bring peace?

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

In Other News

Grieving Stockton family hoping for justice in shooting death of teenager