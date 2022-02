Police said the shooting happened on the 8600 block of Santa Paula Way

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department is looking for answers after a double shooting along Santa Paula Way, not far from Kennedy Elementary School.

Few details about the shooting and what led up to it are available at this time.

Police said the shooting happened on the 8600 block of Santa Paula Way. Police are asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

