2 men shot multiple times in Stockton double shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department has opened an investigation after two people were shot and sent to the hospital Thursday evening.

Few details about the incident have been released at this time. However, police have confirmed two people, only described as males, were found shot inside a vehicle in the area of Montauban Avenue and Gillimer Drive. The call for the incident came in around 7:44 p.m. Thursday evening.

Both victims were taken to the hospital, but information on their conditions isn't known at this time. Police said one victim is 20 years old and the other is 17 years old and that they both were shot multiple times.

Police located a possible shooting scene on the 6900 block of Ector Way.

No suspect information is available at this time. Anyone with information on the shooting can call 209-937-8377.

