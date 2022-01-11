Migos rapper TakeOff killed outside bowling alley in downtown Houston, AP confirms

HPD said TakeOff and Quavo of the Atlanta-based rap trio were at a private party at the 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley prior to the deadly shooting.

HOUSTON — Migos rapper TakeOff died after he was shot outside of a bar in downtown Houston early Tuesday, a representative confirmed to the Associated Press.

The Houston Police Department said TakeOff and Quavo of the Atlanta-based rap trio were at a private party at the 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley prior to the deadly shooting.

Investigators with Houston police said they will not release the victim's identity until family members are notified and the identity is verified by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

However, investigators said the victim was a Black man in his late 20s.

This happened at about 2:35 a.m. on a balcony outside of the bowling which is on the third floor of a building on San Jacinto Street and Dallas Street.

Police said the party ended at 1 a.m. but it carried over to 2 a.m. A group of about 40 people was congregating outside of the bar on the third floor after it had closed when someone started shooting. There were security guards in the area who heard the shots but did not see who opened fire.

Once the shooting started, people from the crowd ran from the scene. Police said the victim was shot in the head or neck.

Two other victims were taken in private vehicles to hospitals, police said. Their identities have also not been released.

Homicide investigators are on the scene. Anyone with information on what happened is encouraged to call HPD's Homicide Division.