1 dead, 4 injured after downtown Sacramento shooting near L Street

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A homicide investigation is underway after one person was killed and four were injured in a shooting in downtown Sacramento Monday morning.
According to the Sacramento Police Department, the shooting happened at around 1:51 a.m. in the area of 15th Street and L Street.
J Street, L Street and 16th Street are closed as police investigate the incident.
Police are asking for the community's help and are looking for any video evidence that may have been captured during the shooting. Any evidence can be uploaded to the Sacramento Police Department Evidence Submission Portal HERE.
On Monday morning, Mayor Darrell Steinberg released a statement regarding the shooting in downtown Sacramento.
"Whether it's a mass shooting or an altercation that turns deadly, the root cause is the same," Steinberg wrote in a statement. "The proliferation of guns and lack of adequate societal and mental health supports in our country means more people are armed and ready to pull the trigger."
