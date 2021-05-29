Sacramento police investigate early morning shooting on K Street

The Sacramento Police Department reported a shooting that occurred on K Street in downtown Sacramento following an argument.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Sacramento police officers responded to a shooting that occurred early Saturday morning in the 900 block of K Street near Coin-Op.

Sacramento police said at about 2 a.m. that two people were in an argument when it escalated, and one of the people shot the other person, who was a man.

The shooting victim was then transported to a nearby hospital. Police expect him to survive.

Police said officers had not caught the suspect, and the investigation into the shooting continues. Sacramento Police Department added it is unclear if the two people knew each other.

Information regarding the victim and the shooter were released as of publication.

WATCH ALSO FROM ABC10: "Vax for the Win" could get you a lot of cash if you get a vaccine in California

People who receive the COVID-19 vaccine could win over $1.5 million in the coming weeks. California Governor Gavin Newsom announced this raffle to increase interest in the coronavirus vaccine from reluctant Californians. Roughly 54% of all Californians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.