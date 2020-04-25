WINTERS, Calif. — One person was wounded after a drive-by shooting north of Winters.

Yolo County Sheriff's deputies said a driver fired into another vehicle while driving by on County Road 89 around 1:30 p.m.

The shooter hit the victim, a passenger in the other car, once, officials said.

Deputies say the suspect was in a dark-colored sedan, and also said witnesses saw the alleged shooter drive off northbound on County Road 89.

The driver in the car that was shot took the victim to Sutter Davis Hospital, where the victim was later taken to the trauma center.

Anyone with information can call the Yolo County Sheriff's Office's at (530)666-8282 or (530) 668-5248.

READ THE LATEST ON ABC10:

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH MORE: Woodcreek High School senior creates encouraging graduation video for class