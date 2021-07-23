Driver accused of shooting airsoft gun at other cars in Vacaville

The CHP said the man was seen shooting the gun near the westbound lane of Interstate 80, east of Cherry Glen Road.

VACAVILLE, Calif. — A man was arrested on Wednesday morning, accused of shooting at other cars with an airsoft gun in Vacaville, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

The CHP said the man was seen shooting the BB gun at around 9:01 a.m. near the westbound lane of Interstate 80, east of Cherry Glen Road before speeding away.

Officers were able to arrest the suspect and found what appeared to be a black pistol. They said it would have looked like a real gun if it wasn't for the orange tip on the muzzle.

CHP didn't release the driver's identity or say if anyone was injured in the alleged shooting.

Authorities are asking anyone who sees someone brandishing a firearm to get a description of both the driver and the car and to call 911 immediately.