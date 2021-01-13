Driver arrested for suspected DUI after deadly crash with pedestrian in Arden-Arcade

The pedestrian was walking in the east crosswalk of the intersection when a white GMC Sierra pickup heading eastbound on Arden Way crashed into him, CHP said.

ARDEN-ARCADE, Calif. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a pickup in Arden-Arcade, Tuesday evening, and the driver of the pickup was arrested under suspicion of driving drunk.

The crash happened around 6:40 p.m. near Arden Way and Watt Avenue.

According to investigators with California Highway Patrol’s (CHP) North Sacramento Division, the male pedestrian was walking in the east crosswalk of the intersection when a white GMC Sierra pickup heading eastbound on Arden Way crashed into him.

The pedestrian, who has so far only been identified as a male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The pickup driver, a 69-year-old Carmichael man, cooperated with investigators. However, CHP arrested the man for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. The driver has not yet been identified.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Read more from ABC10