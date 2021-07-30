Driver flees after running over police officer in Oakdale

An Oakdale Police officer was conducting a welfare check on a driver who was slumped over in the driver's seat of a car at Save Mart.

OAKDALE, Calif. — Authorities in Oakdale are searching for a man accused of running over a police officer on Friday.

The officer was conducting a welfare check at the Save Mart supermarket located in the 1400 block of E. F Street around noon after a caller reported seeing a man slumped over in the driver’s seat of a car.

According to police, the officer found the vehicle and made contact with the driver when suddenly the man threw the car in reverse. The officer was trapped between the open driver’s side door and the car and dragged about 30 feet. The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver sped away but didn’t get far. Police found the vehicle wrecked just a few blocks away near Sierra Road and Knox Road. The suspect, identified as 36-year-old Christopher Milchen, fled from the wreckage on foot.

Oakdale Police officers, Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputies, CHP officers, and Fish & Wildlife officers were all called in to help search for Milchen. Around 4:30 p.m., authorities still had not located Milchen and they called off the active search.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Oakdale Police at 209-847-2231 immediately.