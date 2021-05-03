Impaired driver sentenced to life in prison after crash killed Roseville couple, officials say

Authorities said Timothy Neil Clark's alcohol level was three times over the legal limit.

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — A man was sentenced to life in prison after a crash killed an elderly Roseville couple in 2020, the El Dorado County District Attorney's Office said.

Timothy Neil Clark, 51 of Cool, was sentenced after killing Daniel Sanford, 93, and Shirley Mae Sanford, 85. The crash happened back on April 1 of 2020.

Authorities said the husband and wife were driving along Highway 49 when Clark's Dodge Durango veered off the highway, crossed over the center median, and went into opposing traffic, hitting the Sanfords' car.

Daniel Sanford was killed instantly, and Shirley Mae Sanford died several days later after being taken to the hospital.

Citing investigation details, the district attorney's office said Clark's vehicle was going nearly 70 mph before the crash and that Clark's breath test showed his alcohol level at .24%, three times the legal limit.

With two prior DUI convictions, Clark was facing murder charges. He ended up garnering another insurance fraud charge after collecting unemployment insurance unlawfully while he was in custody, the district attorney's office said.

Clark was sentenced to life in prison on May 3 and will be eligible for parole in 2045.