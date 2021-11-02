Driver calls 9-1-1 for help after being shot in face, arm

The 32-year-old man called 9-1-1 and said he was driving southbound on SR-99 and had been shot in the face and arm.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol Merced is investigating after receiving a 9-1-1 call from a driver who had been shot in the face and arm.

According to CHP, the call for help was placed just after 8:45 p.m. Tuesday. The 32-year-old man called 9-1-1 and said he was driving southbound on SR-99 and had been shot in the face and arm. The Merced Communications Center (MCC) told the man to pull over and that help was on the way.

The man pulled over and emergency crews arrived to help the victim, who had been shot multiple times. When CHP tried to get more information about what happened, officers said the victim was uncooperative and refused to answer.

Fire and EMS crews arrived and the victim was med-air flown to Doctor’s Medical Center, Modesto CA in critical, but stable condition.

A portion of southbound SR-99 was closed at Cal Trans' request to help with the investigation. At this time, officers do not know where the victim was when he was shot.

If you have any information, contact Investigator V. Villegas at (209) 356-6631 or CHP Merced Area Office at (209) 356-2900.

