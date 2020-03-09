Driver tried to lure 3-year-old child in white van, Davis police say

A man told Davis police a driver of a white van with no side windows pulled up to his son and attempted to wave for him to get inside the car.

DAVIS, Calif. — A person driving a white van attempted to lure a 3-year-old child into the car on Monday, according to Davis Police.

The child's father told police he was walking with his son on the south sidewalk of Spafford Street at about 10 a.m. The boy was walking about 20 feet behind him when a white Ford van with no windows on the side pulled up next to the child alongside the side cargo door.

The dad saw the side door open, and someone inside waving for the boy to get in the car. The van drove away when the father ran toward his son.

Police believe the van's driver is a white man but officials said there are no additional details because the father's view was obstructed.

Davis police are asking that if you have any information on this case to call 916-747-5400.

