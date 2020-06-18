Driver who crashed into CHP motorcycle officer arrested for DUI

Responding officers said the driver, identified as 36-year-old Emmanuel Briones-Rodriguez of Sacramento, stayed at the scene and was cooperative with investigators.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The driver involved in a crash with a CHP motorcycle officer on Interstate 80 Wednesday was arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence, investigators said.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. on the eastbound side of I-80, near Watt Avenue. Responding officers said the driver, identified as 36-year-old Emmanuel Briones-Rodriguez of Sacramento, stayed at the scene and was cooperative with investigators.

According to the report, the motorcycle officer was “running a traffic break” due to a “hazard” on the freeway just before the crash. That officer sustained major injuries, but CHP says he is in stable condition at the hospital.

In the report, CHP said Briones-Rodriguez was arrested for suspected DUI, but it did not elaborate on how officers came to that conclusion.

CHP is asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to provide that information to Officer A.J. Taggert at 916-348-2317.

