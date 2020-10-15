Drug-filled basketballs found at San Joaquin County detention facility

The two small, green basketballs were filled with a mix of drugs including marijuana, heroin, and methamphetamines.

FRENCH CAMP, Calif. — Two small basketballs filled with a mixed amount of drugs was found at San Joaquin County’s “Honor Farm Facility” on Wednesday.

According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, a corrections officer at the facility stumbled across a small, green basketball during a security check.

Knowing that the ball did not come from the commissary, officers at the facility cut open the ball only to find it stuffed full of drugs – 12 grams of marijuana, 1.8 grams of meth, and a lighter.

Soon after the first ball was found, officers found a second ball. When they cut this one open it too was full of drugs – 2.7 grams of marijuana, 2.4 grams of heroin, and 1.5 grams of meth.

Officers eventually determined the two balls belonged to inmate Richard Christian Deathriage. Investigators also said a woman named Christie Mueller helped bring the drugs in for Deathriage.

New felony charges have been brought against Deathriage for this incident, including assisting in bringing a controlled substance into jail, possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession, and purchase for sale of a narcotic controlled substance, and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Mueller was also arrested and booked. She is facing charges for possession and purchase for sale of a narcotic and controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for sale, and assisting in bringing a controlled substance into jail.

The San Joaquin County Jail's Honor Farm Facility is a low-security jail for minor offenders.