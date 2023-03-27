Drunk driver who killed neighbor in Yuba County gets 10 years in prison

Yuba County officials said then-21-year-old Kaitlyn Vansant was drunk when she got behind the wheel and killed a neighbor riding their bike in Olivehurst.

OLIVEHURST, Calif. — An Olivehurst woman who killed a neighbor while driving drunk was handed an up-to 10-year prison sentence for gross vehicular manslaughter, officials said Monday.

The Yuba County District Attorney's Office say then-21-year-old Kaitlyn Vansant admitted to having multiple drinks during dinner and a visit to the bar before getting behind the wheel March 27, 2022.

As Vansant's 37-year-old neighbor rode his bike south on George Avenue in Olivehurst, officials said she slammed him from behind.

Vansant tried to revive the man before California Highway Patrol arrived on the scene and found she drank twice the legal limit.

Initially charged with murder, the Yuba County District Attorney's Office said they lowered her charges to "gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated."

"There were several factors that led to the plea bargain," said Yuba County Chief Deputy District Attorney Shiloh Sorbello, "including the poor lighting, Vansant's early acceptance of responsibility, the genuine remorse she has expressed for her actions, and her youth."