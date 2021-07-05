Drunk man dressed as security guard fired rifle at Sacramento Park to celebrate July 4, police say

Sacramento Police officers were called out to Southside Park around 9:30 p.m. on a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found the suspect near the pond.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento man was arrested Sunday night after allegedly firing a rifle into the air in celebration of the Fourth of July holiday.

Sacramento police officers were called out to Southside Park around 9:30 p.m. on a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found the suspect – who was dressed in a security guard uniform – near the pond.

Authorities say the suspect was intoxicated when they approached him. Officers arrested the suspect and recovered the rifle he had fired. There was no apparent damage to property from the shooting and there have been no reports of injuries.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was booked into jail on multiple felony weapons charges.

