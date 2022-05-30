15 killed, 891 busted for DUI on California roadways so far Memorial Day weekend

The California Highway Patrol started their maximum enforcement period Friday at 6 p.m. It continues until 11:59 p.m.

CALIFORNIA, USA — 15 people have died along California's roadways since the start of Memorial Day weekend, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The number comes from their Memorial Day Maximum Enforcement Period, which started 6 p.m. Friday. It continues through 11:59 p.m. Monday night.

Authorities have also busted 891 people for driving under the influence.

Last year, CHP said 35 people died during the Memorial Day weekend enforcement period and 979 were arrested for DUI. Nearly two-thirds of all the people killed in the crashes within CHP jurisdiction last year weren't wearing a seat belt, authorities said.

“Memorial Day should be a time for honoring our fallen heroes and spending time with loved ones,” said CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray. “It should never be marked by tragedy caused by car crashes. Please buckle up, follow all traffic laws, and arrive at your destination safely.”

