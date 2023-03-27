Driver who left 16-year-old with 'life-altering' injuries in DUI crash sentenced to prison

Authorities said Devin Calderon was sentenced to 8 years in prison.

GALT, Calif. — A woman was sentenced to eight years in prison after hitting a 16-year-old girl in Galt in a DUI collision, police announced Monday.

"Although Angel and her family’s lives were forever impacted by the poor decisions of one individual, we feel deep gratitude that justice was served in the courtroom today," the Galt Police Department said on Facebook.

The collision caused life-altering injuries for 16-year-old Angel Renteria last March. Family members previously told ABC10 she suffered serious brain injuries, a broken jaw, numerous other broken bones and a punctured liver.

Police said Renteria was hit by a white Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by Devin Calderon back on March 14. Calderon took off after hitting Renteria, but returned to the scene and hit the back of a Galt Police vehicle, authorities said.

Calderon was arrested on suspicion of DUI the same evening, but as the investigation continued over the following months, police said they were able to find evidence at the scene involving Renteria that appeared to be related to the Dodge Ram.

Renteria spent five months in the hospital before she eventually returned home in what her family said was a "minimally conscious" state.

Fernando Renteria, Angel's father, said his daughter is still fighting to recover. He said she remains bedridden and dependent on her mother for even the most basic of functions.

"Nobody should have to suffer this ordeal," said Renteria. "There’s no parent out there that should ever have to go through this.”

He said the situation has been like a nightmare for the family.

"We will relive this day in and day out for the remainder of our time here," said Renteria.

