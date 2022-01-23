Man faces murder charges after suspected DUI crash near Sonora

A woman, identified as Rebekah Gall, died from injuries related to the crash.

SONORA, Calif. — A man is facing a murder charge after a suspected DUI crash near Sonora, officials announced Sunday.

The crash happened Jan. 18 along Highway 108 near Chicken Ranch Road. A woman, identified as Rebekah Gall, died from injuries related to the crash.

On Sunday, the California Highway Patrol and the Tuolumne County District Attorney's Office announced that they arrested Theodore Young as the suspected DUI driver. He was arrested on a Ramey warrant

"Seeking a Ramey warrant allowed the CHP to take Young into custody without having to wait for formal charges to be filed by the District Attorney's Office on Monday." the district attorney's office and CHP said in a joint news release.

On Monday, the district attorney's office intends to file a complaint and charge Young with murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence causing brain injury, and driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08% or higher causing brain injury with a prior DUI conviction.

"Our thoughts are with Rebekah's family and our community as we all mourn another senseless tragedy caused by drunk driving," the DA and CHP said.

Anyone with information on this case can call Sonora CHP Investigating Officer Elliott Lopez at (209) 984-3944.

