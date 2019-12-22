FAIRFIELD, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a three-car crash that left nine people, including children, injured early Saturday morning in Fairfield.

The accident happened when a white Toyota Corolla on eastbound I-80, west of Abernathy Road, began driving in the wrong direction, according to the CHP. The Toyota crashed head-on into two other cars.

Passengers sustained major injuries, and one person is still in critical condition, according to the CHP. The individuals involved in the accident range in age from 11 to 47. They are from Roseville, Fairfield and Suisan City, CHP said. Their identities are pending, CHP said.

The driver of the Toyota was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

The California Highway Patrol is asking for the public's assistance in determining when and where the Toyota began driving in the wrong direction on I-80. Anyone with information is asked to contact CHP at 1-800-835-5247 or 707-428-2100.

