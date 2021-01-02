DUI suspected in deadly crash Sunday in southeast Sacramento County

The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of Florin Road and Bradshaw Road, just to the north of the town of Vineyard, Calif.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A woman was killed in a two-car crash in southeastern Sacramento County on Sunday and investigators believe drugs or alcohol was a factor.

According to the report by the California Highway Patrol’s (CHP) South Sacramento division, a 32-year-old Wilton woman was driving west on Florin Road in a 2003 Toyota Corolla. At the same time, a 37-year-old Sacramento man was heading south on Bradshaw Road in a 2012 Toyota Tundra.

Witnesses told CHP that the woman ran a red light at the intersection and was T-boned on the passenger side by the Tundra. The crash caused the Tundra to roll at least once, coming to a stop on the driver’s side in a field southwest of the intersection. The Corolla was pushed into a lane on Bradshaw Road just south of Florin Road.

Investigators said the woman in the Corolla was not wearing her seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene from her injuries. The man driving the Tundra was wearing his seatbelt and only sustained minor injuries. He was taken to the hospital and is cooperating with investigators, CHP said.

Neither driver has been identified and investigators did not say which driver was suspected of driving under the influence.

