LODI, Calif. — Two people were killed in a head-on crash on Highway 12 just west of Lodi and investigators with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) suspect one of the drivers was impaired.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on the eastbound side of Highway 12, near Guard Road. According to investigators, a red Nissan Altima was heading eastbound on the highway at the same time a gray Nissan Sentra was heading westbound.

For an unknown reason, the Altima driver crossed over the double yellow lines into oncoming traffic and collided with Sentra. Both drivers, only identified as adult males, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to CHP – Stockton. There were no passengers in either vehicle.

CHP investigators said it does appear that alcohol and/or drugs played a factor in the crash.

