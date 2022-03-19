Police have confirmed that at least 24 people, including children, were shot and injured Saturday night. One person is dead.

DUMAS, Ark. — At least one person is dead and 24 people are injured after a shooting happened at a car show in Dumas, Arkansas on Saturday.

According to officials, the shooting began around 7:15 p.m. when multiple people reportedly fired into the crowd.

Police say that children were injured during the shooting. At least five people were taken by helicopter to hospitals in the area.

One person has been arrested in connection to the shooting, but police are still searching for others who may have been involved.

The Arkansas State Police are assisting the Dumas Police Department in the search for additional suspects.