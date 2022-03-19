The Dumas Police Department has confirmed that at least 20 people, including children, were shot and injured at a local business Saturday night.

DUMAS, Ark. — Update: Dumas Police Chief Keith Finch confirmed that up to 20 people, including children, were shot as a result of Saturday night's incident. The police chief also said that they currently have one person of interest in custody at the moment.

According to Arkansas State Police, authorities initially confirmed that least 10 people were shot in Dumas during a car show in the area Saturday night.

Authorities said that the incident happened around 7:15 p.m. as state troopers were made aware of the shooting that took place outside of a local business.

There is no other information at this time.