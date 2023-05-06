Dylan Dooling identified as 17-year-old killed in Turlock

Police believe Dooling was leaving a house party when he confronted by a group of men and a fight broke out, which led to the stabbing.

TURLOCK, Calif. — The teenager killed in Turlock while leaving a house party was identified as Dylan Dooling.

The 17-year-old from Turlock was identified by the Stanislaus County Coroner's Office.

The reported stabbing happened Friday night along the 2000 block of Daubenberger Road. When officers got to the area, they found the 17-year-old on the sidewalk and began CPR.

Dooling died at the hospital.

Police believe Dooling was leaving a house party when he confronted by a group of men and a fight broke out, which led to the stabbing. The group of men, only described as white or Hispanic males in their teens to early 20s, ran away from the scene, police say.

Anyone with information on the stabbing can call Turlock Police Department’s Tip Line at 209-668-5550 extension 6780 or email tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.

