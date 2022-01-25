x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Earlier releases for repeat offenders halted pending appeal

The order again temporarily prevents corrections officials from increasing good conduct credits for offenders with serious and violent criminal histories.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California’s on-again, off-again plan to allow earlier potential prison releases for certain repeat offenders is off again. 

It's now awaiting an appeal by more than half of California’s 58 district attorneys. 

A Sacramento County judge on Tuesday reinstated a temporary restraining order that was lifted last week by another judge. 

The order again temporarily prevents corrections officials from increasing good conduct credits for offenders with serious and violent criminal histories under the state’s “three strikes” law.

The credits would go only to second-strike inmates serving time for nonviolent offenses who are housed at minimum-security prisons and camps.

Read the full AP story HERE.

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Watch More: COVID Outbreak in Sacramento County Jails

In Other News

Elk Grove Police Shooting: Funeral procession for fallen officer begins preparations