East Sacramento Asian-owned gelato business vandalized overnight, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An Asian-owned business was vandalized overnight, according to Sacramento police.

The vandalism happened at Yume Gelato on Folsom Boulevard, between March 17 and 18, police say.

Officials did not say if the crime was motivated by racism. Someone who answered the phone at Yume Gelato told ABC10 he couldn't confirm if the damages were a hate crime.

The vandalism happened to take place during an uptick of hate crimes targeting Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders across the country, including a gunman in multiple Georgia shootings that killed eight people, including six Asian women. The alleged shooter told police he has a sex addiction and targetted three spas to eliminate the temptation.

The Sacramento City Council passed a resolution on March 9 condemning discrimination against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders after a man was caught on camera leaving a box with a dead cat in the parking lot of a Chinese American business.



For Sacramento City Councilmember Mai Vang, the resolution does not only address racism towards Asians but how it affects other communities.

"How does white supremacy and racism show up in our lives, whether you're Asian American Pacific Islander, whether you're Black, whether you are indigenous, Latino," Vang said. "It's incredibly important that all of us stay vigilant to protect and keep our communities safe."

