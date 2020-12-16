'Complex' EDD fraud investigation underway in San Joaquin County, District Attorney says

Authorities said they found more evidence of unemployment insurance fraud after serving a search warrant.

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — An investigation into unemployment insurance fraud is underway in San Joaquin County, according to the San Joaquin County District Attorney.

In a news release, the district attorney said they authored search warrants for a "complex and ongoing" EDD unemployment fraud and identity theft investigation.

The investigation has pulled aid from the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, Manteca Police Department, Stockton Police Department, and investigators from the California Department of Corrections & Rehabilitation and from California's Employment Development Department.

After serving the warrant, authorities said they found more evidence of EDD fraud and 18 illegal firearms that were seized as evidence. The investigation is ongoing.

“The San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office Bureau of Investigations have been working to stop unemployment fraud,” said District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar. “EDD is a resource available to help many who have been adversely impacted by the pandemic. In San Joaquin County, organized crime will not be allowed to steal these resources.”

