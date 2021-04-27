Why investigators believe EDD fraud connections to other crimes are becoming 'the new normal'

Former U.S. Attorney McGregor Scott says that EDD fraud money is becoming the new catalyst that keep crime rings going.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — On Tuesday, the Roseville Police Department announced a bust of a criminal organization involving five people suspected of drug trafficking, human trafficking, credit card fraud and receiving $4.5 million worth of stolen EDD payments.

Two of the five suspects are in custody and the other three are actively being sought by local authorities and the US Marshall Taskforce.

Experts believe serious crimes being linked to EDD fraud in California is a new trend that's here to stay.

“This is sort of the new normal in how a lot of these criminal operations are being funded is through this EDD fraud," said Morgan Gire, Placer County District Attorney.

Gire is leading the investigation of the crime ring in Roseville, which he says, successfully applied for $4.5 million worth of EDD benefits.

“In cases where there are hundreds of thousands or even millions of dollars, you start to uncover large networks of this fraud and larger networks of other criminal enterprises that are occurring," he said.

Initially, when we first started hearing about fraudulent EDD cases, it was county jail inmates filing fake claims for themselves from behind bars, but Gire says, it’s escalating to a new level.

“Now, we are seeing people who are unlawfully possessing guns because they’re felons, people who are selling narcotics. We are seeing people who are engaged in human trafficking are also involved in EDD fraud," he said.

He said that the issues don't end there.

“You have people of a certain mindset who are prepared to commit crimes, have perhaps a history of committing crimes and all of the sudden, here is somebody saying, 'Here. Take money.' And so, they took full advantage of that," said McGregor Scott, former U.S. Attorney.

Scott, who has been involved with investigating many of these cases until he stepped down at the end of February, says stolen EDD money is the new catalyst for keeping crime rings going.

“The gangs are directly involved with the trafficking of these young girls for sex purposes, and the cash helps them to pay the girls a little bit, to do what they need to do to float the enterprise, to do all of the things," Scott said. "It’s the cost of doing business."

He says the $4.5 million in fraudulent EDD benefits uncovered Tuesday might be big for Roseville, but it’s only a drop in the statewide bucket as EDD estimates their total fraud to be up to $30 billion.

“There are certainly going to be bigger ones. I don’t think there’s any question of that when you get more organized," Scott said.

EDD said that state unemployment systems across the country were under attack by sophisticated organized fraud schemes last year.

"EDD provides valuable leads and data evidence to support our partners in prosecuting offenders because strong cooperation among local, state and federal law enforcement helps stop these schemes and bring perpetrators to justice," David Montoya, the EDD Investigations Division Chief said.

